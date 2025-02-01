Chargers slam door on Raiders' attempt to steal coach from Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers went from enjoying an offseason without seeing names like Jesse Minter come up in the head coaching search around the NFL, to suffering a “big loss” on the coaching staff this week.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, at least, prevented another major loss just now.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers denied a request from the Las Vegas Raiders to interview wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal for their vacant pass-game coordinator/receivers coach position.
Lal, 55, arrived alongside Harbaugh last season and played an instrumental role on the offensive side of the ball under coordinator Greg Roman.
RELATED: Chargers signing Tee Higgins in free agency keeps popping up in projections
While former first-rounder Quentin Johnston still struggled with drop issues at times and key free-agent arrival DJ Chark never seemed to get healthy, second-rounder Ladd McConkey blossomed into a No. 1 wideout right out of the gates, making the Chargers trade up with the Patriots to draft him look like a complete ripoff.
The Chargers don’t mind hurting a rival like the Raiders in the process here. But more importantly, it’s clear Harbaugh and Co. trust Lal to develop what could be yet another high draft pick at the position soon as they seek help for Ladd McConkey in Justin Herbert’s offense.
