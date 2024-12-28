Chargers social team crushes with hilarious 'pick' of Harbaugh
After a one-year hiatus, the Los Angeles Chargers are officially back in the NFL playoffs! The Bolts punched their ticket to the postseason in style, delivering a resounding 40-7 beatdown to the New England Patriots on Saturday. And let’s be honest—this team is hungry for more than just a playoff appearance.
This marks the Chargers' first postseason berth since their infamous 2022 collapse when a 27-point lead against the Jaguars turned into a nightmare. (Yes, we’re still healing.) Now, with their first playoff win since 2018 squarely in their sights, the Chargers are ready to rewrite their postseason story.
The Chargers’ social media team, already hailed as one of the league’s best, celebrated the clinch with a photo of head coach Jim Harbaugh sniffing smelling salts on the sideline. The caption? “Us and Playoffs.” Harbaugh sniffed the playoffs, and now they’re here.
It’s meme magic, and it’s classic Chargers social—a win off the field to pair with the one on it.
Speaking of Harbaugh, what a debut season! In his first year as head coach, Harbaugh has brought his playoff pedigree to L.A., guiding the Bolts to this moment. Remember, this is the guy who took the 49ers to three playoff appearances in four years, including a Super Bowl run in 2012. If anyone knows how to navigate January football, it’s Harbaugh.
With their win, the Chargers have locked in one of the six AFC playoff spots, leaving just one berth still up for grabs. While their exact opponent remains a mystery (this weekend’s games are packed with playoff implications), you can bet the Bolts will be ready.
