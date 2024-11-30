Is Chargers star headed to injured reserve during critical stretch?
Are the Los Angeles Chargers about to lose a key member of the offense to injured reserve?
That’s the vibe coming from the team right now when it comes to star running back J.K. Dobbins.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped the following one-liner about the chances Dobbins goes to injured reserve: “I’ll just say there are possibilities.”
So…it’s certainly on the table. Dobbins going to injured reserve would mean he will miss a minimum of four games:
- Week 13: at Atlanta
- Week 14: at Kansas City
- Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay
- Week 16: vs. Denver
That’s a brutal stretch for Dobbins to miss before the Chargers wrap up the season against New England and Las Vegas, teams with a combined five wins.
Still, if the Chargers want to be as cautious as possible and get Dobbins back fresh and just in time for the playoffs, it’s a move that would make some sense, too. If this is the play, rookie Kimani Vidal could step into a bigger role.
