Former Chargers star needed 1 catch to score TD with new team, hurt LA
In an interesting twist of fate, thje Los Angeles Chargers’ inability to go get former wideout Mike Willaims at the NFL trade deadline is now hurting them in the standings.
Williams, traded from the New York Jets to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, needed just one catch to haul in a touchdown.
And the 32-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson put the Steelers ahead in a game they would eventually win, 28-27.
In the process, the Steelers moved to 7-2, distancing themselves further from the Chargers in the AFC playoff standings.
While the Chargers were recently encouraged with strong play from former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, before the deadline, the team still hadn’t seen new arrival DJ Chark on the field with him or breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.
Considering all Williams cost the Steelers was a 2025 fifth-round pick, the Chargers might look back on this one with some regret.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Bad news, Chargers fans – Jesse Minter is already getting head coach hype
Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 10 vs. Titans
Should Chargers go after former Super Bowl champ gearing up for return?
Is Khalil Mack playing today? Injury updates for Chargers defender