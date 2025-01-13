Chargers star reveals bad injury update before trip to free agency
The rough injury news for the Los Angeles Chargers just kept pouring in after the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
Not only did a breakout player reveal he will require offseason surgery, star linebacker Denzel Perryman suffered an injury setback during the wild-card round loss.
Speaking with reporters after the loss, Perryman revealed that he tore “at least one ligament in his elbow” during the game, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
Perryman entered the game questionable after battling nagging injuries over the latter half of the season. When he exited, the team labeled him as questionable to return, which was later updated to simply out.
Now, Perryman heads for an offseason of recovery and a possible trip to the free agency open market. He’s one of many Chargers players slated to do so, though given how dramatic the run defense dropoff was with him out of the lineup, it seems likely the team will have an interest in bringing him back.
