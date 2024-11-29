Former Chargers star stole the show on NFL's Thanksgiving slate
Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen recently hinted at a return to the team via free agency.
But first…he’s got some unfinished business with the Chicago Bears.
While Allen wasn’t involved in one of the Thanksgiving games that boosted the Chargers in the playoff standings, he was putting on a show in an early game.
Allen’s Bears lost to the Detroit Lions in a 23-20 final on Thursday, but he certainly wasn’t part of the problem—he caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
It was one of Allen’s best outputs of the season, his first away from the Chargers since he joined the NFL in 2013. From the sounds of it, Allen will either re-up for a second season in Chicago or look to those same Chargers and a reunion next offseason, which Jim Harbaugh and Co. could probably use given the state of their weapons around Justin Herbert right now.
For now, though, a look at Allen’s best highlight from the holiday outburst:
