Charger Report

Chargers star listed as surprise cut or trade candidate

One popular Chargers veteran was named as a potential cap casualty in 2025.

Andrew Parsaud

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a playoff push. Sitting at 7-3 (ahead of Monday night's matchup) and the fifth-seed in the AFC, the Chargers are soaring under Jim Harbaugh.

There's really no reason to look towards next season right now, as the Chargers are beginning to catch fire at the right time with six games left in the regular season. However, Dan Graziano of ESPN has other ideas, listing potential surprise cut/trade candidates for the ensuing offseason.

Graziano named Joey Bosa as one of those candidates.

"Bosa turns 30 next July and is scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $25.36 million next season," Graziano wrote. "Of that, $12.36 million is a roster bonus that has to be exercised at some point in March, so the Chargers will make this call early. They'd incur a little more than $11 million in dead money on their 2025 cap if they release him."

Bosa has unfortunately dealt with numerous injuries since the 2022 season, limiting his productivity. They shouldn't have to worry about this just yet, but a Bosa decision could come early in the offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Joey Bosa opens up about status before Week 12 vs. Ravens

Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head record, stat breakdown

Jim and John Harbaugh compared by players before Ravens vs. Chargers

Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey reacts to hilarious new theme song

Chargers, Ravens could be without star defenders in Week 12 MNF

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News