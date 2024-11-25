Chargers star listed as surprise cut or trade candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a playoff push. Sitting at 7-3 (ahead of Monday night's matchup) and the fifth-seed in the AFC, the Chargers are soaring under Jim Harbaugh.
There's really no reason to look towards next season right now, as the Chargers are beginning to catch fire at the right time with six games left in the regular season. However, Dan Graziano of ESPN has other ideas, listing potential surprise cut/trade candidates for the ensuing offseason.
Graziano named Joey Bosa as one of those candidates.
"Bosa turns 30 next July and is scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $25.36 million next season," Graziano wrote. "Of that, $12.36 million is a roster bonus that has to be exercised at some point in March, so the Chargers will make this call early. They'd incur a little more than $11 million in dead money on their 2025 cap if they release him."
Bosa has unfortunately dealt with numerous injuries since the 2022 season, limiting his productivity. They shouldn't have to worry about this just yet, but a Bosa decision could come early in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joey Bosa opens up about status before Week 12 vs. Ravens
Jim and John Harbaugh head-to-head record, stat breakdown
Jim and John Harbaugh compared by players before Ravens vs. Chargers
Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey reacts to hilarious new theme song
Chargers, Ravens could be without star defenders in Week 12 MNF