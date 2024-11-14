Chargers star CB listed among top 2025 NFL pending free agents
The Los Angeles Chargers have a handful of notable free agents like Khalil Mack to think about in 2025 NFL free agency, never mind some tough decisions on players like Joey Bosa.
That lets someone like cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. slip a tad under the proverbial radar.
For the most part, anyway. Over at ESPN, Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 25 upcoming free agents and Samuel made the list at No. 14.
“Samuel has a playmaking mentality at the cornerback position, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball,” Bowen wrote. “A shoulder injury has limited Samuel to just four games this season, but he has six interceptions and 26 pass breakups during his four years with the Chargers.”
Samuel is a really interesting topic for the Chargers. The former second-round pick has shown flashes, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been quiet about whether he’ll actually return this season.
While Samuel has been out, fifth-round rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart have enjoyed massive breakouts.
As such, it’s hard to say whether Samuel is in the long-term plans for the Harbaugh regime. But if not, as seen by the list from insiders, the former Florida State star will have plenty of other teams interested.
