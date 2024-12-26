2 Chargers rank in the top 50 free agents heading into 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers' main focus right now is a postseason run. At 9-6 and a recent win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture, and a win on Saturday will make it official. But it's never too early to worry about the future, right?
Pro Football Focus recently dropped a list of the top 5 best free agents heading into 2025, and some familiar names made the list.
5. Khalil Mack
It should be no surprise to see Khalil Mack as the number three free agent on PFF's list. Mack is an assassin from the edge, and no quarterback wants to see the three-time All-Pro heading in their direction. Bringing Mack back should definitely be considered. However, it may depend on the price tag.
26. Asante Samuel Jr.
Another key piece of the Chargers' defense, Asante Samuel Jr., will become a free agent in 2025. Samuel has dealt with injuries this season, appearing in only four games. However, the decision on Samuel's future with the franchise may be the most difficult decision this offseason.
The Charges will have some big decisions to make this offseason. But for now, that's a future Chargers problem. Now is the time to be thinking about the team making a magical run this postseason.
