Chargers start emergency OL help search with free agent tryouts
The search for help is on for the Los Angeles Chargers in the wake of Joe Alt suffering an injury that could hold him out multiple weeks.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers hosted the following players on workouts Monday:
- OT Gottlieb Ayedze
- OG McClendon Curtis
- OG Michael Dunn
- OT Jaylon Thomas
- DB Isas Waxter
Given this initial batch of work on replacements, it seems like the Chargers might be content to roll with their own depth guys for the duration of Alt’s injury, barring something else they’re cooking up in the background.
The Chargers lost Alt to what was initially reported as an ankle sprain during the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. Justin Herbert’s offensive line had already entered that game without Rashawn Slater (out for the season) and Mekhi Becton (concussion).
With Alt out, Austin Deculus could start at left tackle, with Foster Sarell possibly the new backup swing tackle behind him and right tackle Trey Pipkins, who plays in Slater’s spot.
