Chargers 'one to watch' for Steelers free-agent RB Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers could be players for Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent running back Najee Harris after all.
What was once speculation now has traction, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting that the Chargers are “one to watch” for Harris on the free-agent market.
Fowler’s comment popped up above a note that Harris had been saying goodbyes to teammates on Monday, hinting that his time in Pittsburgh is up.
A career 3.9 yards-per-carry rusher, Harris has four 1,000-yard seasons on his resume already and a great attendance track record. That latter point could be a major reason the Chargers end up preferring him over a J.K. Dobbins return.
RELATED: Chargers' top WR options after missing Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
The Chargers cut Gus Edwards with one year left on his contract and haven’t re-upped with Dobbins, suggesting a big change on the way for the running back room.
That change could be Harris, who figures to have a pretty affordable market and feels like a Jim Harbaugh guy.
