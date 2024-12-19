Chargers can stop power rankings nosedive with win vs. Broncos
Things have been slow for the Los Angeles Chargers the last few weeks. They dropped their second straight game in an embarrassing 40-17 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, failing to have any answers for Baker Mayfield in the second half.
The week prior, they lost on a heartbreaking field goal as time expired at the hands of the rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are still looking good in terms of heading to the playoffs, but they'll need to finish the season strong over the remaining three weeks.
Unfortunately, dropping three out of their last four games has seen them drop in recent power rankings. It was no different for ESPN, who had the Chargers ranked at No.12 following their Week 15 loss.
"Before the Chargers' Week 5 bye, they used play-action just 25.4% of the time. And it wasn't particularly effective, either, as quarterbackJustin Herberthad a QBR of 40.1 on those plays. Some of this likely had to do with his high ankle sprain from Week 2. Still, since Week 6, they've run play-action 34.4% of the time and Herbert has a 61.1 QBR. He also averages 12.1 yards per completion and 7.7 yards per attempt on these plays in that span, which is higher than the first four weeks of the season.-- Kris Rhim"
The Chargers have a chance for quick redemption, as the Denver Broncos come to town on Thursday night.
