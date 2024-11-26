Chargers strike on opening drive, ending with Justin Herbert rushing TD
The Los Angeles Chargers came out the gate swinging against the Baltimore Ravens, striking first to take an early 7-0 lead. It seems that they picked up right where they left off last Sunday night, as they drove down the field for a seven-play, 90-yard drive.
Ladd McConkey got started right away with a 17-yard strike from Justin Herbert. The Chargers elected to use both Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins early against their former team, as both gained 26 yards on four carries. Dobbins ripped off a 12-yard run to give the Chargers a first down to the Baltimore 25-yard line.
Once inside the redzone, Herbert ended the drive with a five yard touchdown, his second of the season.
