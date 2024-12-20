Chargers suffer injury setback to defense on 1st drive vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers got steamrolled down the field on their first defensive drive of Thursday Night Football, with the Denver Broncos bulldozing to a touchdown.
Along the way, the Chargers lost defensive back Marcus Maye to an ankle injury.
The fact the Chargers quickly declared Maye questionable to return seemed like a bad sign, too.
While Maye isn’t the biggest name, his loss gets magnified with the Chargers already dealing with injuries to the secondary. Alohi Gilman and Elijah Molden were already out for the critical contest, and simply having bodies at safety has let the defense play star Derwin James in the slot more, which has fueled much of the scheme’s success this year.
Maye, notably, was a waiver wire addition this year and Jim Harbaugh somehow predicted his interception during his debut.
