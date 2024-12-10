Chargers suffer playoff standings setback with loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. A field goal that hit the left upright then banked in gave the Chiefs a 19-17 win, sweeping the Chargers once again.
It was another painful loss, one that came with some movement in the AFC playoff standings. With the Chiefs win, they also clinched the division title for the ninth-straight season. The Chargers, who entered as the fifth seed, dropped to the sixth spot with four weeks left.
The Baltimore Ravens took control of the fifth seed with the Chargers losing, along with the Denver Broncos still holding steady in seventh place. The Chargers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, then play their final game against the Broncos this season four days later.
The Chargers are still looking good in terms of playoff probability, with the NFL.com index giving them a 90 percent chance currently.
