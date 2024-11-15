Chargers superstar somehow isn't team's top pending 2025 NFL free agent
Of the projected NFL free agents heading to the market in 2025, one would think Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack nearly tops the list.
As it turns out, though, he's not even the highest-ranked Chargers player for some.
Over at ESPN, Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler listed the top 2025 free agents set to hit the market and Mack ranks No. 17 -- which is actually behind fellow Chargers defender and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"The demand for pass rushers is such that Mack should have viable options in free agency,” Fowler wrote. “Consistent veteran pass rushers command big money well into their 30s -- think Von Miller signing with Buffalo a few years ago. The Chargers could certainly entertain extending Mack, but they also have Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu under contract."
Mack's age probably works against him on these types of lists. But he's been remarkably effective this season when he's healthy. That, despite not having the benefit of a healthy Joey Bosa also commanding the attention of offensive lines.
Not that the Chargers would complain if all this makes it easier for them to get Mack back under contract next offseason. Long before that, though, the team has to worry about his current ongoing battle with an injury.
