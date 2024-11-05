Chargers superstar projected to join Bills in 2025 free agency
Today is the final day the Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the league can make a move, as the NFL trade deadline headlines the news this Tuesday. There have already been a few high-profile moves; however, the Chargers have yet to make noise.
Looking into the future, the Chargers will do more for their roster in the upcoming NFL draft and free agency. The team could also lose a few key pieces in free agency as well. The NFL scouting department at Bleacher Report believes that Khalil Mack will be out the door in 2025.
According to the projections, the perfect landing spot for Mack next season will be with the Buffalo Bills: "The Bills have lost a lot of their depth on the edge over the last few seasons. This offseason is going to be a time where they need to bring that back. Targeting aging pass rushers doesn't always work out, but they would be able to offer Khalil Mack a run at a championship in his age-34 season."
While Mack is getting older, he still earned Pro Bowl honors last season and has 4.5 sacks this season. The results of the 2024 season will determine if the team plans on keeping Mack, who will undoubtedly command a high price in free agency.
Mack will want to be with a contender. If the Chargers make the right moves, this franchise could be one next season.
