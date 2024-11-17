Chargers surprise, make Khalil Mack inactive vs. Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack won’t play on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals after all.
Mack, battling an injury that sufferd a setback last week, missed all of practice leading up to Week 11 and headlined the team’s list of inactives:
- Easton Stick (3rd QB)
- D.J. Chark Jr.
- Kimani Vidal
- Brenden Jaimes
- Jordan McFadden
- Hayden Hurst
- Khalil Mack
Mack’s absence means the Chargers will heavily lean on Tuli Tuipulotu in the rotation again – and he’s enjoyed a breakout in recent weeks. Joey Bosa, fighting back from an injury of his own, told reporters this week that he will actually see an uptick in playing time against the Bengals as he gets healthier.
Elsewhere on the inactives list, DJ Chark is a surprise after playing just one snap in his debut with the team last week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers get close look at possible Justin Herbert weapon Tee Higgins on SNF
Chargers host free agents on workouts before Week 11 vs. Bengals
Chargers lose breakout player to Vikings in free agent predictions
Chargers replace Bradley Bozeman in 2025 free agency projections
Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Bengals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction