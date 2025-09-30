Chargers surrendering shocking pressure rate on Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers can not protect Justin Herbert. Anyone with eyes can see that over the last few weeks and it was evident on Sunday against the New York Giants.
It's unfortunate what the offensive line has become, with Rashawn Slater going down before Week 1 and Joe Alt leaving the Giants game early with an ankle injury. Mekhi Becton also didn't play in Week 4. For the majority of the game, the Chargers had an offensive line of Austin Deculus, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III. That's just a brutal five for Herbert to play behind.
Herbert's been pressured on over half of his dropbacks over the last two weeks, according to Nate Tice.
RELATED: Chargers start emergency OL help search with free agent tryouts
The Giants got after Herbert on Sunday and took advantage of their injured front, totaling two sacks and 12 quarterback hits. The pressure foiled Herbert into two interceptions and quite a few throwaways.
Safe to say it'll be more of the same until more of their starters return.
