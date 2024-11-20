Chargers target Notre Dame star in 2025 NFL draft projections
The Los Angeles Chargers currently have a defense that is playing at another level. They're among one of the league's best units, allowing an NFL-best 14.5 points per game.
The secondary has also played well. Kristian Fulton, who was brought in on a prove-it deal, has performed just as they'd hoped, tallying six passes defended with one interception. Rookie Cam Hart has stepped up as well with four passes defended of his own.
One major question in the offseason is who will the Chargers be able to retain? Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr, who's currently on IR, are free agents. They'd still be in the market for a true No.1 outside corner, which is why Bleacher Report has the Chargers turning their attention towards the draft and selecting Notre Dame prospect Benjamin Morrison.
"If the Chargers can bring back Fulton and Samuel, then corner probably isn't an immediate draft need," B/R wrote. "If they allow either to walk, then someone like Benjamin Morrison comes into play. B/R scout Cory Giddings likes Morrison's potential versatility at the next level. 'Benjamin Morrison is a versatile cornerback prospect out of Notre Dame, known for his quickness, fluidity, and ability to play both outside and in the slot. Standing at 6' and weighing 190 pounds, Morrison brings a well-rounded skill set to the position.'"
Morrison's played well this season, totaling 20 tackles and four passes defended. He has the size and athleticism to win on the outside, something that could intrigue the Chargers.
