Chargers targeting Patriots weapon ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams shopping at the NFL trade deadline, as expected.
Also as expected? One of the targets is a weapon for Justin Herbert’s offense.
According to Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, the Chargers are one of the teams reaching out about a trade for wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Osborn was one of the eight trade deadline targets for the Chargers we listed recently. Now 27 years old, he’s a former fifth-round pick who had a pair of 600-plus-yard outings over his first two seasons in Minnesota, but he’s been held back by a rough Patriots team this season. He’s on a one-year deal, making him an attractive, cheap rental piece with upside for the future.
The Chargers have been looking for wide receiver help with DJ Chark yet to actually suit up for the team. Rookie Ladd McConkey is a breakout player and Quentin Johnston just had a huge showing.
Those factors, plus general depth, should keep the Chargers interested in names like Osborn and Mike Williams ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
