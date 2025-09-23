Chargers’ Teair Tart trolls Broncos and Justin Herbert likes it
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart keeps showing up as a major presence on the field and as a drama-creator off of it, too.
Tart now infamously got fined for slapping Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in Week 1, earning the anger of Taylor Swift’s fanbase in the process. Then, in Week 2, he got a little extra physical with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.
While he didn’t have nearly as much drama during his team’s third straight win over an AFC West foe last weekend, Tart did take to social media to troll the Denver Broncos a little bit.
Tart hit the Broncos with a “horse got tamed” caption on a select photo:
Some might even notice that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert popped up on the post, liking it.
Fun little stuff like this aside, Tart has been a wild success story for the Chargers and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The fact he’s pairing strong on-field play with being a tone-setter for a defense that needs more vocal guys like Derwin James is a nice bonus for what appears to once again be an elite defense.
