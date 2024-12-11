Chargers land three rookies on PFF All-Rookie team
The Los Angeles Chargers arguably have the best rookie class of 2024 so far, as they've had multiple picks contribute big-time towards their success.
Their newcomers have been regulars in rookie ranking lists all season, this week being no different. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus compiled his rankings following Week 14, with three Chargers rookies making the list once again. The highest-ranked Charger was Ladd McConkey coming in at No.7, despite missing last week's game.
"McConkey recorded his third 100-yard receiving game in his past six appearances last Sunday against the Falcons, averaging 4.68 yards per route run as the Chargers’ leading receiver on the day," McGuinness wrote. "He and Justin Herbert have developed a strong connection early in his career, and his absence was felt in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football."
The next Chargers rookie to be ranked was Tarheeb Still, coming in one spot behind McConkey. He's been solid all season, but his two-interception game against the Falcons two weeks ago shot him into the national spotlight: "Still struggled this week after posting a career-high 94.0 PFF grade last week. He missed two tackles and allowed all four passes thrown into his coverage to be caught. However, he still holds an 80.7 PFF coverage grade for the season."
The final Chargers rookie on the list was Joe Alt at No.13, who continues to prove the Chargers right when they selected him fifth overall: "Alt has earned just two single-game grades below 60.0 and has looked comfortable in the NFL from Day 1. He has allowed only 16 total pressures on 434 pass-blocking snaps and holds PFF grades above 75.0 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking through 14 weeks."
