Chargers' top remaining free agent named best fit for Saints and two NFC North rivals
The question marks surrounding Asante Samuel Jr still remain.
The former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers is regarded as one of the best remaining free agents, but it's odd that he still hasn't found a home yet.
Samuel has had injury troubles in the past, missing a ton of time in 2024. However, at just 25 years old, it's interesting that a team hasn't taken a flier on Samuel Jr yet.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers legend hints at possible return in free agency
While his time with the Chargers is likely over, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings as three potential best fits for Samuel Jr.
"Asante Samuel Jr. is the best boundary cornerback available. When you consider his age, he has the potential to be a long-term starter. The 25-year-old registered at least two interceptions and 11 breakups in each of his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, though, he missed 13 games because of a shoulder injury. Nonetheless, Samuel allowed a passer rating under 90 without giving up a touchdown in four outings. Still in his prime, he has room for growth."
It'll be interesting to see where and when Samuel Jr signs somewhere.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Mike Williams starts the campaign to bring Keenan Allen back to Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers’ projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
Chargers show interest in ACC sack-leader heading into NFL Draft
Could Chargers' possible Keenan Allen reunion be spoiled by Broncos?
Chargers' first-round NFL Draft pick becoming more and more clear
Chargers free agency likely impacted by NFL draft compensatory pick outlook