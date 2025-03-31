Charger Report

Chargers' top remaining free agent named best fit for Saints and two NFC North rivals

Where will Asante Samuel Jr end up playing in 2025?

Andrew Parsaud

The question marks surrounding Asante Samuel Jr still remain.

The former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers is regarded as one of the best remaining free agents, but it's odd that he still hasn't found a home yet.

Samuel has had injury troubles in the past, missing a ton of time in 2024. However, at just 25 years old, it's interesting that a team hasn't taken a flier on Samuel Jr yet.


While his time with the Chargers is likely over, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings as three potential best fits for Samuel Jr.

"Asante Samuel Jr. is the best boundary cornerback available. When you consider his age, he has the potential to be a long-term starter. The 25-year-old registered at least two interceptions and 11 breakups in each of his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, though, he missed 13 games because of a shoulder injury. Nonetheless, Samuel allowed a passer rating under 90 without giving up a touchdown in four outings. Still in his prime, he has room for growth."

It'll be interesting to see where and when Samuel Jr signs somewhere.

