Chargers had ‘several calls’ about Diontae Johnson trade before waiver wire miss
The Los Angeles Chargers missed on Diontae Johnson after submitting a waiver wire claim, losing him on the smallest of borderline unbelievable details.
It’s not the first time Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz and the Chargers have attempted to add Johnson, either.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Chargers had “several calls” with the Carolina Panthers at or near the trade deadline. Those Panthers ended up trading him to the Baltimore Ravens, where he went on to quickly have a public split with the team.
There is likely some combination of factors that contribute to the team’s interest in Johnson. Perhaps the other Harbaugh brother thinks the culture established in Los Angeles can prevent any issues. Surely, the coaches like the on-field upside Johnson presented, especially at a not-wild asking price.
Alas, Johnson heads to the Texans and the Chargers are left waiting to see if DJ Chark—the only hyped free-agent addition at wideout for this season—can make an impact.
Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Chargers? Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent this upcoming offseason, too.
