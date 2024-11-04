Cleveland Browns weapon is ideal Chargers trade deadline target
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to keep their postseason dreams alive, taking down the Cleveland Browns 27-10 in Week 9. With the victory, the team moved to 5-3 with the win and will more than likely be chasing a wild card spot unless the Kansas City Chiefs decide to implode.
However, the team has to consider making moves before the NFL trade deadline to keep the playoff dream alive.
Getting the win over the Browns may not be the only thing that the Chargers can take from that team. The Browns have a few offensive weapons that could be on the market since the team's season is all but over.
One of those names could be tight end David Njoku.
Yes, the Browns tight end would be the perfect match for the Chargers offense. Adding the 28-year-old tight end to an offense with a blossoming Will Dissly could give Herbert a dangerous middle-of-the-field combination.
Njoku earned his first Pro Bowl honors last season and has had a strong start to his 2024 campaign, even with the Browns' disappointing quarterback situation. If the Browns are looking at another rebuild, it would make sense that Njoku would want to find himself on a team making a postseason run.
