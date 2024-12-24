Could Chargers trade for disgruntled Jets star?
The Los Angeles Chargers will be tabbed with finding a viable complement to Ladd McConkey in the offseason. McConkey's on the verge of reaching 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, but outside of his production, the Chargers haven't had another playmaker step up enough to make a major impact.
The Chargers are headed towards the playoffs this season, but have the potential to become Super Bowl contenders in 2025 and beyond if they can find more weapons on offense. How about New York Jets star Garrett Wilson? The former first-round pick hasn't experienced a winning season with the Jets since being drafted, and it seems to be taking a toll on him.
Wilson didn't exactly seem thrilled about the Jets' fifth loss in the last six games. And who wouldn't be? However, with the Jets once again proving to be a somewhat cursed franchise, Wilson could potentially force his way out of New York.
The Chargers should be the team that calls first, as Wilson would create a lethal receiving duo with McConkey. Now, trading for Wilson would include paying him a massive deal, which they'd be able to afford with over $76 million in cap space for 2025.
Wilson's basically been quarterback-proof in his three seasons with the Jets, dealing with Zach Wilson and a washed Aaron Rodgers. He miraculously put up over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, on pace to do so once again in 2024 with two games to do. He'd have Justin Herbert throwing him the ball if traded to the Chargers, so there's no telling what Wilson's ceiling could be in Los Angeles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers were only other team to place waiver claim on huge name
How Chargers can clinch playoff berth in Week 17
Chargers 2025 NFL draft order update entering Week 17
Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17
Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents