Chargers suggested as trade fit for Cleveland Browns defender
The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in a playoff position early in the 2024 season. As it currently stands, the team would be the sixth seed in the AFC. With hopes of a playoff berth on the line, it is time to look at ways to bolster the roster.
On paper, the Chargers could definitely use help on both the offensive and defensive lines. Most are probably hoping the team finds a down-the-field threat at wide receiver for Justin Herbert. However, according to Bleacher Report, the team could use a key piece from the Cleveland Browns in their secondary.
The story claims that cornerback Greg Newsome II would be a homerun choice for the front office to land. Newsome has spent four seasons with the Browns and has started in three of the team's six games this season.
The Chargers defense has nine takeaways on the season, with five of those being interceptions. While those numbers could just be a hot start that will later fizzle out, Newsome only has two interceptions in his career.
Newsome could be a great addition when it comes to adding depth to a position that has already lost Asante Samuel Jr. to injury.
