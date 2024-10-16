Former NFL QB says Chargers trading for Mike Williams makes sense
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to stop being linked to former wideout Mike Williams until the New York Jets decide to make a move with the veteran.
Williams is painfully obviously the odd man out now that the Jets have traded for Davantae Adams. That’s especially the case since Aaron Rodgers very publicly threw the former Chargers star under the bus after a loss this week, then doubled down on the criticism.
Hence, even former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel listing the Chargers as one of the only teams that makes sense when it comes to trading for Williams.
The problem for Chargers fans, though, is that Daniel also lists the Kansas City Chiefs as perhaps the outright top option. That makes sense, as much as it might sting for fans to see him catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.
But the Chargers could prevent that by trading for their former first-round pick. They’d get back a wideout who already knows the organization and—most importantly—has reps with star quarterback Justin Herbert already.
Put like that, the idea sure feels like a win-win on many levels.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers rips former Chargers star after Jets' MNF mishap
Chargers look 'poised to make a run' after win vs. Broncos
Chargers should call the Jets about a potential reunion
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on criticism of former Chargers star