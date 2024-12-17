Chargers tabbed as fit for underrated Rams free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers defense has played extremely well in their first year under new coordinator Jesse Minter. The defensive line has seen some unsung heroes such as Poona Ford, Teair Tart and Morgan Fox.
All three of those players are pending free agents, so the Chargers could look to upgrade at this position. Tart is the youngest of the three mentioned (27) so there's a case to be made if the Chargers want to instill a youth movement, but Bleacher Report suggests another option.
They predict that the Chargers will sign Bobby Brown III of the crosstown rival Los Angeles Rams.
"One step they'll likely want to take is to bring in some more long-term building blocks on the defensive line. Bobby Brown III is the ideal nose tackle to target as he's only 24 years old and is already a strong run defender."
With a projected $76 million to work with in free agency, Brown III coming to the Chargers doesn't sound like a bad idea.
