Chargers' unexpected 'hidden gem' might play key role down the stretch
The most talked about unit on the Los Angeles Chargers so far this season has been the defense. New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter continues to earn the praises of those around the league, as the unit is one the best in the entire NFL.
There are the big names, like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Then there are names like Kristian Fulton, who is revitalizing his career in Los Angeles. There are also former standouts who were just looking for another chance and are making that chance count.
Bud Dupree is the name to know.
The former University of Kentucky star has found his grove in Los Angeles. Dupree has looked so good that Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has dubbed him a "hidden gem" for the Chargers.
Knox sees Dupree as someone who can make an immediate impact with Bosa and Mack, provided the former can overcome injuries. Dupree already has two sacks on the season, and will be given more playing time if Bosa's injury lingers.
A mainstay for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six seconds, Dupree found success with his pit stop with the Atlanta Falcons last season. Now, it seems Dupree is building on that success and getting back to the player fans saw in Pittsburgh.
