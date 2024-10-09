#Chargers pressures generated against the Chiefs:

Bud Dupree - 5 (2 sacks, 1 hit)

Tuli Tuipulotu - 4 (1 hit)

Morgan Fox - 4

Otito Ogbonnia - 3

Khalil Mack - 3

Teair Tart - 2

Troy Dye - 2 (1 sack)

Tarheeb Still - 1 (sack)

Daiyan Henley - 1

Poona Ford - 1

26 total.