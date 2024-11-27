Chargers urged to give rookie chance after J.K. Dobbins injury
J.K. Dobbins has been the Los Angeles Chargers' workhorse back for the 2024 season thus far. They've mixed in Gus Edwards a good amount as well, as he's been a solid change-of-pace ball carrier for the Chargers offense.
In their 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Dobbins suffered a knee injury and didn't return for the second half of the game. Now, he's going to miss at least one game based on the latest injury update.
Could the Chargers look to Kimani Vidal to provide some valuable snaps?
Bleacher Report thinks so, urging them to give their rookie more chances in the wake of Dobbins' potential absence: "Rookie Kimani Vidal was inactive for the game, but that should change if Dobbins is going to miss time. He has at least shown some juice as a pass-catcher with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Chargers spent a sixth-round pick on him, so they might as well find out what he has to offer."
The former Troy product could see some playing time over the next few weeks after being a fan favorite during the preseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh provides unfortunate injury update on Chargers defender
Quentin Johnston’s very bad, no good day puts him in Chargers’ Hall of Shame
Chargers advised to pair Ladd McConkey with free agent Tee Higgins
Chargers indeed appear cursed in navy blue jersey combo