Chargers vs. Browns, NFL Week 9: Betting odds and preview
Once again, the Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to keep the momentum on their side. After a decisive victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, the Chargers will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
However, fans shouldn't get too carried away counting this victory for the Chargers. The Browns had an impressive win in Week 8 over the Baltimore Ravens. But, as it currently stands with the betting odds, it looks like Los Angeles is just a slight favorite.
Road Favorites
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 42.5
ML: -125 LAC
The oddsmakers are still not sold on the Chargers being much better than the Browns. According to ESPN BET, the visiting Chargers are currently just a one-and-a-half-point favorite.
Turning A New Leaf?
In Week 8, the Chargers and Browns looked like completely different teams. Both did that by showing off a competent offense that nobody had seen so far this season. This game will come down to which offense can handle the challenge being brought by two of the top defenses in the NFL.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to progress as the season goes on, and on the flip side, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has quickly earned the respect of his team. This game has all the makings of being a sneaky good game on the Week 9 NFL slate.
