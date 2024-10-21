What channel is Chargers vs. Cardinals? Time, TV streaming info for Week 7
The Los Angeles Chargers hit primetime on Monday night in Week 7 for a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.
There, Justin Herbert and Co. will look to make it two straight wins coming out of the bye. Last week, an AFC West win over the Denver Broncos moved things to 3-2 and seemed to get the Jim Harbaugh era on the right track.
But Kyler Murray and the Cardinals aren't an easy out despite the 2-4 record.
Here's a look at television, streaming, and radio info for the game from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
What channel is Chargers vs. Cardinals game on today?
TV Channel: ESPN+ (Local: Fox 11 Plus (KCOP), which is Channel 13)
Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Play-by-play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick
Sideline: Laura Rutledge
Radio: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, KXNT 840 AM (Las Vegas, NV), KNWZ FM (Palm Springs), KATY 101.3 FM (San Bernardino), KBFP 800 AM (Bakersfield) and KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM (Eugene, OR).
Where to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals on livestream
Chargers vs. Cardinals will stream on ESPN+
Chargers vs. Cardinals predictions, picks, odds
The Chargers offense, despite the injuries, should really be able to round into form against a weak Cardinals defense. This feels like a big J.K. Dobbins game. Chargers 30, Cardinals 20
Odds: Chargers by 1.5 (44.5 O/U)
All odds via ESPN BET.
Chargers schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: Las Vegas W, 22-10
- Sept. 15: at Carolina W, 26-3
- Sep 22: at Pittsburgh L, 20-10
- Sept. 29: Kansas City L, 17-10
- Oct. 13: at Denver W, 23-16
- Record: 3-2
Cardinals schedule 2024
- Sept. 8: at Buffalo L, 34-28
- Sept. 15: vs Rams W, 41-10
- Sept. 22: vs Detroit L, 20-13
- Sept. 29: vs Washington L, 42-14, 10-9
- Oct. 6: at San Francisco W, 24-23
- Oct. 13: at Green Bay L, 34-13
- Record: 2-4
