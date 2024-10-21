Charger Report

Chargers vs. Cardinals jersey combos for Week 7

Chris Roling

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7, both franchises will trot out some inspired jersey combos. 

The hosting Cardinals, who debuted their new uniform look last season, will go with a black-on-black look with some innovative helmets for good measure. 

As for Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert, and the road-tripping Chargers, the primetime fit is a little more traditional—yet still one of the best looks in the league. 

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

