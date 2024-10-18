Charger Report

Chargers vs. Cardinals MNF 'ManningCast' gets a special guest

The “Monday Night Football game for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Arizona Cardinals already gets some special treatment in the form of the alternate “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning. 

As it turns out, that Manning-led special will have an unexpected guest in the form of “NFL RedZone” host Scott Hanson, too. 

So says a report from Awful Announcing’s Andrew Bucholtz: “It’s somewhat interesting that Hanson, known for his ability to bounce between games on RedZone, will be coming in for the part of this show where the Mannings don’t have any need to bounce between games.”

The primetime affair was already interesting before this development, considering “ManningCast” has already received high marks such as Sports Emmys. 

Monday’s double-header slate the “ManningCast” will tackle is set to mostly feature on the early (8:15 p.m. ET) game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before fully switching over to Chargers vs. Cardinals

But with Hanson and his ability to go back and forth between games around, who knows, right?

