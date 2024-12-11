Did Andy Reid, Chiefs expose critical Chargers weakness?
Do the Los Angeles Chargers need to worry about a blueprint written by the Kansas City Chiefs that other teams can mimic for the rest of the season?
Exiting the team’s Week 14 loss to those Chiefs, Bleacher Report suggested that one of the main takeaways is that Patrick Mahomes and Co. were on fire when getting the ball out in under 2.5 seconds, going 17-of-19.
“Obviously, no other team has Mahomes pulling the strings,” B/R wrote. “The next two matchups could still be extremely difficult when facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix—both of whom who can be deadly when working in rhythm and getting the ball out quickly.”
This was effective because while fifth-round rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are breakout players, they’re still rookies. That, and opposing quarterbacks can use the quick game when targeting other defensive backs and even linebackers, too.
It’s an interesting potential weakness to consider for the elite Chargers defense. That said, they did hold the rookie Bo Nix to a 19-of-33 line for 216 yards and two touchdowns against one interception earlier this season in a win over the Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs