Chargers' Week 1 injury report vs. Chiefs features Najee Harris, Elijah Molden
It was inevitable Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers would keep things at least a little mysterious on the injury report ahead of Week 1.
Mystery, after all, has cast a shadow over all of training camp thanks to the Najee Harris injury.
It’s a trend that culminated in Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hinting this week that the veteran running back could play on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs, before the veteran himself echoed those ideas during an interview.
Harris is one of two names on the Chargers’ first injury report of the week as they travel to Brazil:
At this point, it almost feels like the Chargers are cautious with league rules to even list Harris, given his shedding of the non-contact jersey in practice and the “full” status.
As for Elijah Molden, he’s been working back all summer from last year’s injury and the limited approach with him is likely just a precaution.
Thanks to the game taking place on Friday, the Chargers will issue two more injury reports, with the final going public on Thursday.
