When is Chargers' wild-card game against Texans in NFL playoffs? Time, date and more
The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Houston Texans in Round 1 of the NFL playoff bracket on Saturday.
There, the Chargers will look to keep playing with house money in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience by stealing a road win after closing the season on a three-game heater that included outbursts of 34 or more points in each contest.
Harbaugh and Co. capped off an 11-win season with the 34-20 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders that included a career-best game from an unexpected name on offense—just in time for the playoffs.
The hosting Texans are 10-7 and 2-2 since a Week 14 bye, most recently slipping past three-win Tennessee in 23-14 fashion to close the season.
Here’s a look at early viewing information for the game.
Chargers vs. Texans Wild Card playoffs schedule
Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium
TV: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
