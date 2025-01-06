Charger Report

When is Chargers' wild-card game against Texans in NFL playoffs? Time, date and more

Chris Roling

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Houston Texans in Round 1 of the NFL playoff bracket on Saturday. 

There, the Chargers will look to keep playing with house money in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience by stealing a road win after closing the season on a three-game heater that included outbursts of 34 or more points in each contest. 

Harbaugh and Co. capped off an 11-win season with the 34-20 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders that included a career-best game from an unexpected name on offense—just in time for the playoffs. 

The hosting Texans are 10-7 and 2-2 since a Week 14 bye, most recently slipping past three-win Tennessee in 23-14 fashion to close the season.

Here’s a look at early viewing information for the game.  

Chargers vs. Texans Wild Card playoffs schedule

Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers list surprise big name on inactives vs. Raiders

Chargers' playoff opponent set after blowout of Raiders

Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Raiders

Major playoff X-factor may be emerging for Chargers

Chargers players fined for actions vs. Patriots in Week 17

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News