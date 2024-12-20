Chargers win vs. Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up arguably the biggest win of their 2024 season when they took down the Denver Broncos 34-27 Thursday night. The win moves the Chargers ahead of the Broncos in the AFC Wild-Card race and all but secures the team will be playing in the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach.
To help you enjoy the victory a little more, let's take a closer look at the impressive victory.
Quick Takeaways
Justin Freakin' Herbert: The Chargers are set at quarterback for as long as Justin Herbert is under center. Herbert delivered time and time again, tossing two touchdowns in the second half to secure the win.
Never Turn Down Something Free: Cameron Dicker made history with a 57-yard free kick that kept the Chargers within striking distance before halftime. An unfortunate penalty by the Broncos on a punt return gave Dicker the opportunity to give his team some much-needed free points.
Top Stat
Strong Second-Half Performance: The Chargers' defense needed to make some adjustments and did just that, holding the Broncos to just six points in the second half. Even with losing Marcus Maye and Denzel Perryman, the Chargers' defensive unit answered the call by stuffing Denver in the second half.
Player of The Game
Justin Herbert: The sole reason Harbaugh took this job had to be the chance to coach Herbert. The Chargers quarterback led his team to another gutsy victory. Not even a bad ankle could stop Herbert, as the Chargers quarterback threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 45 yards.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert hit with backhanded compliment by former NFL QB
Why Justin Herbert will experiment with new brace on injured ankle
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update going into Week 16
Chargers have 31 teams kicking themselves for missing this draft steal
Comical viral tweet about the Chargers failing Justin Herbert
Chargers release hilarious Pro Bowl campaign ad for rising star