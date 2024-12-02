Chargers’ win knocked rival Raiders from playoff contention
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t just win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13—they also managed to do great harm to a rival.
By going to Atlanta and beating the Falcons, the Chargers moved to 8-4 and also eliminated the Las Vegas Raiders from playoff contention.
Granted, the 2-10 Raiders haven’t done themselves any favors on this front. The Raiders are in the hunt for a top draft pick and haven’t won a game since late September, losing each of their last eight contests.
The Chargers opened the season against the Raiders with a 22-10 win and survived some early adversity via injuries to get in this playoff position. Those Raiders, meanwhile, won two of their next three after that opener and haven’t won again.
Again, the Raiders didn’t need any help on this front. But it’s a nice little cherry on top for the Chargers to be able to remain top dog in the wild card hunt while hurting the Raiders, too.
