Chargers win vs. Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 18
It was a slow start, but in the end, the Los Angeles Chargers handled the Las Vegas Raiders 34-20 for their eleventh win of the season.
The win gave the Chargers the fifth seed in the playoff picture, as the team will face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card.
Before we get to all the playoff talk, let's do a quick analysis of the Chargers massive Week 18 victory.
Quick Takeaways
Franchise Quarterback: Justin Herbert delivered every time the Chargers needed him too. Herbert's recent spectacular performances are now just expected to happen on a weekly basis.
Emerging Receiving Threat: Quentin Johnston has been dunked on all season due to not being able to hang onto the ball. However, Week 18 was a different day, as Johnston put up double-digit receptions with over 100 yards receiving.
Top Stat
This was Johnston's day. Every week, the former first-round pick has been bashed for his performance. What better way to end the season than by having a career day?
Johnston finished with 13 receptions and 186 yards receiving. It was an absolutely incredible day and the perfect time for Johnston to gain more confidence.
Player Of The Game
Quentin Johnston: he cannot be praised enough for his performance in Week 18. Without Johnston, this game would have been drastically different.
