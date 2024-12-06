Chiefs suffer practice injury setback before Chargers visit
Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t the only team dealing with injuries going into the Week 14 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Those Chiefs just suffered a new injury setback on Friday that will impact the weapons around quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered an injury in practice and might not be ready for Sunday night’s game against the Chargers.
As an aside, per Taylor, Reid still hasn’t named a starting offensive tackle—which is something the Chargers will be looking to exploit.
As for Hardman, he’s one piece of the puzzle for a Chiefs passing offense that has swapped out a few names this year and lost notables like Rashee Rice. Hardman is on the depth chart there as an option and a returner on special teams.
If nothing else, the injury could narrow down who the Chargers have to prep for as they still hope to get rookie cornerback Cam Hart back from injury.
