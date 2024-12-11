Even Chiefs' Travis Kelce admits what Chargers fans already know
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn’t always get the love in rankings and lists—something that has come up more often now that he’s playing in Jim Harbaugh’s run-first offense.
But other NFL players see what Herbert’s doing each week.
Take, for example, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On the New Heights podcast this week, Kelce made sure to shout out Herbert’s elite play.
"You can't tell me that Justin Herbert isn't one of the best f—--- quarterbacks in the National Football League."
Sometimes the box score isn’t everything, right? Against the Chiefs, Herbert went just 21-of-30 for 213 yards and one score. But guys on the other sideline like Kelce went through an outright battle to actually take the Chargers down, getting a field goal with one second left to win, 19-17.
For Chargers fans it has to smack a little bittersweet. They know what they have with Herbert, but also understand that wideout and tight end might be two of the weakest positions on the roster right now.
Meaning, they know things can get even better in 2025 and Year 2 of Harbaugh.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers predicted to add high-level tight end in latest NFL mock draft
Los Angeles Chargers trade target waived and available
Will Dissly injury update could be silver lining for Chargers
Chargers might not be able to target Bengals WR Tee Higgins after all