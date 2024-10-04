Colin Kaepernick addresses those strange Jim Harbaugh, Chargers rumors
One of the annual weird NFL offseason stories hit the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason when it was suggested head coach Jim Harbaugh offered former quarterback Colin Kaepernick a spot on his coaching staff.
Now, Kaepernick himself has elaborated on the entire saga.
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this week, the former San Francisco 49ers passer shot down the entire storyline.
"It is not true," Kaepernick said, according to Chantz Martin of Fox News."I found out the same way everyone else did — on social media. I was like, 'Oh, I got a coaching offer.' No, no coaching offer."
So that settles that, right?
Perhaps. Back in August, according to the Associated Press, Harbaugh admitted he had reached out to Kaepernick about coaching when he initially joined the Chargers in January. Just a few days later, he publicly shot down the idea of his former quarterback joining the staff.
"I have thought that for a long time. Just the respect that I have for the football mind he has and the football man that he is," Harbaugh said at the time, per the AP.
Harbaugh reaching out to Kaepernick might’ve been simply due diligence. One look at his coaching staff with the Chargers says that—NaVorro Bowman, Jonathan Goodwin and Will Tukuafu are working under Harbaugh after playing under him in San Francisco. During training camp, Mike Iupati and Delanie Walker were coaching assistants, too.
Kaepernick, 37 in November, hasn’t played an NFL down since early 2017 and during his recent late-night appearance, he expressed zero interest in coaching. But given all of the above, it’s fair to wonder if this will be a recurring offseason rumor for the Chargers during the Harbaugh era.