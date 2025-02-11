Controversial former Los Angeles Chargers coach expected to net big interest
Another former Los Angeles Chargers coach could be on the move this offseason.
One, Anthony Lynn, was apparently in the running for at least one head-coaching look during the hiring cycle.
Another, though, registers as far more controversial amongst Chargers fans. Brandon Staley, head coach in Los Angeles from 2021-2023, is expected to be in the running for defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints if and when Kellen Moore takes over as head coach there, according to The Athletic’s Mike Silver.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers save star free agent from ‘penny-pinching' team in projections
Staley just spent 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant head coach and remains a hot name in coaching circles despite what went wrong with the Chargers.
During his tenure with the Chargers, Staley went 24-24 and was fired after a 5-9 start in 2023, the lowlight the now-infamous 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime.
Since, Staley’s name has come up a few times during the Jim Harbaugh era. Most notably, a certain Chargers linebacker who enjoyed a breakout season this year under Harbaugh took a parting shot at Staley over slights from the season prior.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers say goodbye to Joey Bosa in stunning trade proposal
Maybe Chargers shouldn't want Chiefs star in free agency
Only fitting if Eli Manning and Philip Rivers enter the Hall of Fame in 2026
Chargers can thank Aaron Rodgers for being in Davante Adams sweepstakes
2026 Super Bowl odds: Jim Harbaugh has Chargers flying high already