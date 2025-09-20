Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 referee crew revealed
It's Broncos week! The Los Angeles Chargers will play in front of their home fans for the first time this season as they host their division rival on Sunday. This is technically the Bolts' second home game, as they were deemed such in their Week 1 Brazil win against the Chiefs.
Sunday's game will be their first at SoFi Stadium and it should be an exciting one, as the Chargers are 2-0 and sit atop the AFC West with both of their victories coming over divisional opponents. Their 20-9 win on Monday night against the Raiders was another all-around solid performance in all three phases.
As the Chargers look to start the year off 3-0, here's the referee crew for their Week 3 matchup against the Broncos.
Shawn Smith (8th season as referee)
Smith and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 3 matchup.
Smith's crew consists of: Tra Blake, Jay Bilbo, Jeff Seeman, Dyrol Prioleau, Boris Cheek, Dino Paganelli, Mike Wimmer and Larry Hill Jr.
The Chargers take on the Broncos this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET.
