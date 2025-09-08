Denzel Perryman injury update hits Chargers with bad news ahead of Week 2
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss a chunk of time after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Perryman has a week-to-week designation on a high-ankle sprain that typically comes with a four-to-six week healing timeframe.
RELATED: Chargers LB Denzel Perryman spotted in walking boot after ankle injury vs. Chiefs
Perryman was spotted in a walking boot after the game in Brazil, so things were clearly headed in this direction.
With Perryman out, the Chargers will turn to Troy Dye, as they did against the Chiefs. A feel-good story like Marlowe Wax could also get an opportunity.
RELATED: Chargers' Joe Alt was a brick wall in first start at LT vs. Chiefs
The Chargers were already hurting at linebacker with Junior Colson out for the season, leaving Daiyan Henley as the leader on the depth chart. That could mean the Chargers look to outside help if Perryman takes a trip to IR with a return designation.
The Chargers play AFC West opponents Las Vegas and Denver over the next two weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
ESPN NFL analyst hopping aboard Chargers' 'legit' Super Bowl bandwagon
5 surprising Chargers performances vs. Chiefs that hint at huge season
Footage of Chargers' Joe Alt shutting down Chris Jones has social media buzzing
Legendary golfer comments on Keenan Allen and Chargers Week 1 win
Chargers' Teair Tart has a little fun with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift fans after win