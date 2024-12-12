Denzel Perryman injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers LB for Week 15
Denzel Perryman was helping orchestrate the middle of the Los Angeles Chargers defense to begin the season. After a solid start, an injury unfortunately caused him to miss the last three games, with potential to be out even longer. The Chargers defense needs all hands on deck as they prepare for a final playoff push and getting Perryman back would be a huge boost.
Denzel Perryman injury update
- The Chargers listed Perryman as “limited” on the first injury report of the week due to a groin injury.
The path so far…
Perryman suffered the injury in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and has missed every game since. He was able to record five tackles on the night before suffering the injury.
What it means…
The Chargers defense has still held up well in Perryman's absence, as Daiyan Henley has stepped up big-time for Jesse Minter's unit. However, retaining Perryman against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense this week would be the best case scenario.
