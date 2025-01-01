Denzel Perryman injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers LB for Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been in a serious battle with the injury bug ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Perryman has been a critical presence in many of the elite Chargers defense’s top performances this year, so how the team handles his latest injury in the season finale with playoff implications at stake will be interesting to see.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Perryman injury updates before kickoff in Week 18.
Denzel Perryman injury update
Perryman missed the Week 17 win over New England.
The path so far…
Perryman returned from a multi-game absence in Week 16 and attempted to help in the critical win over the Denver Broncos. But he suffered a setback that caused him to miss the Week 17 blowout of the Patriots.
What it means…
It’s going to be critical to see Perryman’s status in practice each day of the week. Also critical is whether the Chargers might rest starters against the Raiders, pending other happenings in the standings before kickoff. Troy Dye and others are the immediate backups if Perryman can’t go.
